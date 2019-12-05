|
|
David James Nuckles, devoted husband, father and son, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. He was 59.
Born to Harry Nuckles Sr. and Shirley Slobiski, Dave was raised in Levittown, Pa. and moved to Feasterville, Pa. after marrying the love of his life, Mary. They raised three children, Ashley, Megan and David, and just celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary.
Dave was a hardworking and loyal grocery store manager who always sought to see the best in everyone. He adored his children and was a constant presence on and off the sidelines. Regularly hosting holidays and family gatherings, Dave was known for spending many hours preparing clam bakes, his famous wings, salsa and other family favorites. He enjoyed many years of crabbing, fishing and building memories with his loved ones in Long Beach Island. His family and friends will cherish those memories forever.
Preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Slobiski, step-mother, Sara Nuckles, and his brother, Harry Nuckles Jr., Dave is survived by his loving wife, Mary (May) Nuckles, and his children, Ashley McIlvaine (Scott), Megan Nuckles, and David Nuckles. He is also survived by his father, Harry Nuckles, sisters, Sheri Bravo (John) and Cheryl Sanderford (Brian), and many nieces and nephews.
Dave will always be remembered for his commitment to his family, his patience and his kindness.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dave's Life Celebration from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, followed by his memorial service at 11:30 a.m., at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.
To share your fondest memories of Dave, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Beck Givnish of Levittown
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 5, 2019