David John Mecadon of Feasterville, Pa. passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was 63 and was being treated for leukemia.
He was born in Pittston, Pa. on Oct. 13, 1956 and spent most of his childhood in Millington, N.J. He lived and worked in Illinois for 25 years, later returning to Pennsylvania. David was a hard worker; he retired in March 2020 after over 40 years in the HVAC engineering industry.
David was an outdoorsman and sporting clay shooter. He enjoyed history, the outdoors, and he enjoyed Classic Western movies.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Thomas (Allison) and Melissa Mecadon-Mann (Ryan); his parents, Thomas and Margaret; his brothers, Mark (Verna) and Brian (Karen); and his girlfriend, Josefina Doyle. David was the proudest to be given the name "Grandpa Dave" by his granddaughter Emily.
David was a thoughtful man who left a lasting impact on people he knew.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2020