David K. Hauss of Holland passed away suddenly on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was 54.
David was born in Elkins Park, Pa. and was a resident of Holland for the last 14 years. He enjoyed skiing, going to Tyler State Park, spending time with his cats and was always willing to help those in need.
He owned and operated Public Adjusters Associates in Bensalem for 34 years.
David will be sadly missed by his loving mother, Carol (Conn) Hauss, and is also survived by his brother, F. Robert Hauss Jr. (Darlene), and his nieces, Bridget Hauss and Melissa Hauss (fiancé, Matthew).
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank R. "Bob" Hauss Sr.
Following David's wishes, all services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in David's name may be made to either the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 23, 2019