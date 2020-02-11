Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
David K. Oettinger Obituary
David K. Oettinger of Bensalem passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice. He was 78.

Born in Philadelphia, and a resident of the Andalusia section of Bensalem for the past 71 years, he was a Bensalem High School graduate with the Class of 1959. He also graduated from Temple with an associate degree.

Dave was employed as a Mechanical Construction Estimator with Herman Goldner, and retired in 2007 after 22 years of service.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 56 years, Kathleen (Back) Oettinger, his daughter, Diann K. Maher (Patrick), and two sons, David K. (Michele) and Daniel K. (Ginger Mae). He is also survived by one grandchild, Michael P. Maher.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, where friends may call from 10 a.m until the time of service. Interment will be private.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 11, 2020
