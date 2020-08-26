1/1
David Lynne Sarvat
David L. "Dave" Sarvat of Bristol, Pa. died suddenly on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 70.

David was born Aug. 2, 1950, in Trenton, N.J. to the late Emile R. Sarvat Jr. and Lillian "Sarah" (Fields) Sarvat. He grew up in Lower Makefield, Pa., where he attended the Pennsbury School District. There he enjoyed his time on the Pennsbury Wrestling Team. He was a graduate of the Pennsbury Class of 1968.

David started his long career as a chimney sweep with Kennedy's Fireplace. He spent over 40 years servicing the Levittown and surrounding areas with his expertise. He was a fair and honest man that valued his work.

As a single father, David became involved in coaching softball. Throughout the '80s and '90s, David served on the board of Bristol Township Girls Softball League. He hung up his coach's hat and settled in at his most prized role as a grandfather (Pop). His three grandchildren were his world. You would often catch him sitting on the sidelines at their sporting events with a cooler filled with all of their favorite snacks. He was their biggest fan. David enjoyed cooking for his friends and family. He was known to cook enough food to feed the neighborhood.

David was the loving father of Sarah Achuff (Jim), and the devoted grandfather of David, James and Kenadee. He will also be sadly missed by his siblings, Rick Sarvat (Liz), Sharon Best, and Chris Sarvat (Cheryl), his cousin, Robbie Kamping (Christine), and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Beck-Givnish Funeral Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055, and to participate in his funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

To share your fondest memories of Dave, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Beck-Givnish Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
