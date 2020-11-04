David M. Zewe of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home surrounded in love by his family. He was 69.Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., son of Dorothy Houpt Zewe and the late Robert J. Zewe, he had been a Lower Makefield resident for the past 28 years.He was a graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie, Pa. in 1969. He went on to graduate from Edinboro University, Edinboro, Pa., where he also received his Master's degree. David's career success and love of wrestling allowed him to sponsor a scholarship for an Edinboro University wrestler.David began his career as a science teacher in Erie. He was a coach for various sports and worked with Special Olympics. He transitioned to the business world where he began working at E.R. Squibb & Sons. He retired in 2007 as the Senior Vice President of Diagnostic Testing Operations for Quest Diagnostics in Teterboro, N.J.In his leisure time, David was an avid golfer and active board member of the Yardley Country Club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and boating on Lake Wallenpaupack, and golfing at his home on Amelia Island, Fla. He most enjoyed his family time with his wife, five children, their spouses and his 13 grandchildren.He is survived by his wife, Karen Caldwell Zewe, four daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Paul Parisi of Leominster, Mass., Kristi and Mike Wolverton of Ambler, Pa., Katie and Matt Sembrot of Morrisville, Pa., and Meghan and Mike Caron of Ambler, Pa., a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Laura Zewe of Fombell, Pa., his mother, Dorothy Houpt Zewe, two brothers, Michael Zewe (Beth) of Cranesville, Pa. and Joseph Zewe (Laura) of Gibsonia, Pa., and two sisters, Mary Knorr (Bob) of Girard, Pa. and Robin Dewey (Dan) of Fairview, Pa.David was the brother of the late Nancy Pesch.Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 South Delaware Ave., Yardley, Pa., and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, Pa., where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Edinboro University in the name of David M. Zewe.FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,Yardley