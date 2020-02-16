|
David Michael Landenberger, of Churchville, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 73.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., David was the son of the late Edward and Florence (Dunn) Landenberger and brother of the late Nelson Landen. David is also preceded in death by his beloved son Steven.
Prior to moving to Bucks County, David grew up in Juanita Park area where he made lifelong friends that were there for him to the very end. David proudly served in the US Army, in the Armor Division as a tank driver.
David was a long time resident of Churchville, Pa. He was a dedicated, hardworking union man, who enjoyed a long career as a Steamfitter with Local 420. He was a big sports fan, who was so glad that the Eagles finally won a Super Bowl in his lifetime.
Above all, family was where you would find David's heart. Nothing was more dear or important to him than his children and grandkids. They felt his never ending pride, love and support in his every action, every conversation and every smile. He loved to surprise people with his antics and was quick with an intended pun for almost every occasion.
He had a love for all animals, especially his dogs. He was a gentle giant who could easily be moved to tears with a sentimental card or gesture. He wore his heart on his sleeve for all that knew him.
David will be forever missed by his daughters Christine Landenberger and Jeannine Arpajian; his best friend and mother of his children Alice Landenberger, his son-in-law, Kurk Arpajian, his grandchildren, Kurken, Kyleigh, Cole, Evangel and Cyric; his sister and brother-in-law, Renee and John Duncheskie; his sister-in-law, Marie Landen and his devoted friends James Davis and Michael Fahey. We all have some comfort knowing that David is reunited with his son Steven.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet David's family on Monday, Feb. 24th, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the start of his Prayer Service, 11:30 a.m., at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954.
His interment will follow, with military honors, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to the Bucks County SPCA at PO Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
