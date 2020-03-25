|
|
David P. Phillips passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.
Born in Morrisville, Pa., son of the late George and Mary Phillips, he has been a Tullytown resident for the past 44 years.
Mr. Phillips was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid fisherman, bingo player and enjoyed going to the casinos.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeannette Ringkamp Phillips, his loving children, Jeannette Russell and her husband, Larry, Christine Monaco (Daniel) and Laura Jean Rogers.
Also survived by his grandchildren, Larry Russell IV and his wife, Allison, David Russell, Chelsea Lalumera, Alexandra Monaco, Danielle Monaco, Stacy Koleski, Martina Koleski and Kenny Koleski.
Mr. Phillips was one of 14 siblings and is survived by his brother, Bill Phillips and sister, Lillian Lambert.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, Steve Phillips and Marty Rathbone. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, Mr. Phillips Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.
Wade Funeral Home
Bristol Borough,
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 25, 2020