Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 547-3040
For more information about
David Felter
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:15 PM
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
David R. Felter


1947 - 2019
David R. Felter Obituary
David R. Felter passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

A U.S. Army veteran, Dave was a retired Postal Clerk after 25 years of service.

He was the beloved husband of Margaret "Peg" (Lynch); the devoted father of David (Megan), Linda Speciale (Chris), and Stephen (Jordana); dear brother of Kathy Guerrero (Lupe); and loving Pop of Jack, Sam, Sophia, Stephen, Jonathan, and Elizabeth. He is also survived by his aunt, Sr. Kathleen Bruzga, OSF.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 5 to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, Pa., followed by his service at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 625 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428 in his name would be appreciated.

Burns Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 23, 2019
