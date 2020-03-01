|
David Roy Cardall passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was 76.
David was born in Aurora, Ill. and grew up in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, Pa.
He graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1961. He went on to Penn State where he earned a B.S. in Math and completed a year towards a Master's degree in Computer Science.
He served as an officer and computer programmer in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1969, where he was stationed in Hawaii. For the following 30 years, he worked for IBM as a computer programmer, where he received recognition for a patent and was known for his wry sense of humor.
David lived in Saugerties, N.Y. and was active in many organizations. Having been a Quaker since childhood, he was active in the New Paltz Friends Meeting where he served as an elder. He was a member of NOW, serving for many years as the secretary of the local chapter. In addition, he was the web designer for the Saratoga Foundation, and was a member and secretary for several years of the Trailsweepers Ski Club.
More recently, he was active in the Palenville Camera Club, the Mid-Hudson chapter of Mensa and the AAUW. He especially enjoyed attending the Classics in Religion group that meets at the Kingston Library. He enjoyed canoeing and kayaking and was fond of complex puzzles and games.
For over 20 years, David enjoyed participating on stilts as Uncle Sam in the Saugerties Fourth-of-July parades.
David was the son of the late Dr. Alfred James Cardall and Bertha Virginia (Roy) Cardall.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Janice Fuller Trabert of Richboro, Pa., a sister, Carolyn Cardall Newsom of Langhorne, Pa., and nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of David's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at The Chateau, 240 Boulevard, Route 32, Kingston, NY 12401, followed by a buffet lunch.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the or the New Paltz Quaker Meeting, 8 North Manheim Blvd., New Paltz, NY 12661.
