David S. Tice, Pharm. D., of Newtown and formerly a long time resident of Feasterville, died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Chandler Hall Hospice. He was 78.
David was the loving husband of Marie E. Thompson Tice with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. David was preceded in death by his siblings, Stephen Tice and Susan Lucash.
Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Albert and Ruth Shelly Tice.
David attended Mt. Penn High School before going on to the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in Philadelphia where he remained until graduating with his Doctorate in Pharmacy with a concentration in Clinical Pharmacy. He spent his career at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital as a Doctor of Clinical Pharmacy, retiring after 38 years.
With a thirst for adventure, David spent his leisure time, along with his wife, travelling all over the world including Europe, the United Kingdom, and they tried to visit as many of our National Parks as possible. He also enjoyed four wheeling and was an avid gardener. Devoted to his Catholic Faith, David was a long time parishioner of Assumption B.V.M. in Feasterville, where he became an Oblate of St. Benedict.
Most of all, David will be remembered for his kind, loving and selfless nature and for his steadfast devotion to his family. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his wife, David leaves behind his daughter, Lisa Tice of New Hope; his granddaughters, Amanda Kaiser; Christina Nayfield (Timothy); and his great-grandson, Miles David Nayfield.
Services and Interment will be heald at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Jefferson Health's Comprehensive Alzheimer's Disease Center c/o the Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 15, 2020