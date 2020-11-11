David Theodore Luz died peacefully at Statesman Nursing Center on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Born in Abington, Pa. on September 24, 1960, David was a lifelong Levittown resident.
He recently turned 60 years old, a milestone birthday we celebrated with joy and gratitude.
David was preceded in death by his loving parents, Jean Schneider Luz and Leonard G. Luz.
They devoted their lives to taking care of their special son, always ensuring that he was surrounded by love and creating a community of family, friends, and neighbors who were such a positive force in David's life.
Left behind to grieve our most precious boy are his adoring sisters, Brenda Derr (husband Richard and son Michael), and Andrea Delaney (husband Tom and daughters Kara Cooper and Kelsey).
He is also survived by aunts Joan Turner and Barbara Atkinson, uncles Wayne Schneider and Paul Atkinson, numerous cousins, and his best pal Jim Lombardo.
David will be greatly missed by many staff and residents at Statesman Nursing Center, where he resided since a catastrophic illness in 2007 that resulted in many medical needs so intense that he could no longer be cared for at home.
He looked forward to daily visits from family and friends, as David was extremely social and forged lasting emotional connections with loved ones and friends. Our mother always said that if you opened your heart to David, he would climb right in and never leave! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the many nurses, CNAs, and staff at Statesman, who welcomed David into their hearts and created a second loving family for our sweet boy during the hours we couldn't be there. Special thanks are extended as well to his faithful and beloved caregivers Cathy Williams, Ashley Jacques, Beverly Rangnow, and our Marie Jacques.
We are bereft at the loss of our beautiful brother, but are secure in the faith that there was a huge reunion celebration in Heaven on Saturday night as a beloved son was welcomed home.
David is healed, pain free, and being hugged like crazy as there are no Covid restrictions in Heaven!
Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 13, followed by a memorial service at 5 pm at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to BARC Developmental Services, P.O. Box 470, Holicong, PA 18928 or at barcprograms.org
.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.