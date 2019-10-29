|
|
David Wayne Goodwin passed away suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the age of 39.
Born in Philadelphia, David has been a lifelong resident of Bensalem and was a 1998 graduate of Conwell Egan Catholic High School.
David spent most of his working career in trucking operations.
He was an avid music enthusiast and Philadelphia sports fan. He also was an avid reader and enjoyed watching comedy clips.
David's main hobby was helping friends in need. He was always there for everyone.
The loving father of Scarlett and Morgan Goodwin, David is also survived by the mother of his children, Cindy (Potvin) Goodwin; his parents, Patricia (Miller) and Wayne J. Goodwin; sister, Sara Mindham; nephew, Owen Mindham; aunt, Karen Dunbar (Billy); and uncle, Kevin Goodwin (Andrea). David will also be sadly missed by his many friends, especially his lifelong and best friend, Justin Zambelli.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Saint Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards would be appreciated.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 29, 2019