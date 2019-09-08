|
|
David Whyno passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol. He was 86.
Born in Bristol, Mr. Whyno was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.
Mr. Whyno was an avid shotgun shooter, enjoying the sport of Trap. But mostly, he enjoyed shooting Sporting Clays.
He will be remembered as a loving husband and father. Mr. Whyno is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia Ann (Hill); his loving children David J. Whyno and Patricia A. Doss and his granddaughter, Izabella. He will also be sadly missed by his brothers, John (Mary) and Ferdie, and sisters, Myrna and Joan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a disabled veteran's would be appreciated by the family.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa
doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 8, 2019