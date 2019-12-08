Home

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Dawn C. Fender

Dawn C. Fender Obituary
Dawn C. (Lucerno) Fender, a resident of Trevose, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Abington Jefferson Hospital. She was 77.

She was a longtime employee of Tobias Assoc., Inc. and longtime caretaker of the cats living around the property. She also was an active member of Neshaminy Valley Baptist Church.

Dawn was the beloved wife of the late John R. Fender, and the loving mother of J. Eric (Kathleen) and J. Brett (Jennifer). She was the devoted grandmother of four and dear cousin of Donna.

Her family will receive family and friends from 6 p.m. until her Celebration of Life begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Neshaminy Valley Baptist Church, 2895 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Light refreshments and fellowship will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dawn's name to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, would be appreciated by her family.

To express condolences to Dawn's family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, Richboro

www.campbellfh.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019
