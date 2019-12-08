|
Dawn C. (Lucerno) Fender, a resident of Trevose, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Abington Jefferson Hospital. She was 77.
She was a longtime employee of Tobias Assoc., Inc. and longtime caretaker of the cats living around the property. She also was an active member of Neshaminy Valley Baptist Church.
Dawn was the beloved wife of the late John R. Fender, and the loving mother of J. Eric (Kathleen) and J. Brett (Jennifer). She was the devoted grandmother of four and dear cousin of Donna.
Her family will receive family and friends from 6 p.m. until her Celebration of Life begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Neshaminy Valley Baptist Church, 2895 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Light refreshments and fellowship will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dawn's name to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, would be appreciated by her family.
