Dawn C. Unger-Moors
Dawn C. Unger-Moors passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 51.

Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Lenore Rose Unger, and a current resident of the city, Dawn was formerly of Levittown, and a 1987 graduate of Truman High School.

She was an office administrator for the state of New Jersey.

Most important to Dawn always, was her dedication in raising her three daughters.

She was the loving mother of Samantha Paige Moors, Alexa Lee Moors, and Macy Jo Moors; and the step daughter of Joseph P. Murri.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dawn's name may be to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
