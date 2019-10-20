Home

Dawn M. Horvath McLoughlin

Dawn M. Horvath McLoughlin Obituary
Dawn Marie Horvath McLoughlin of Downingtown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Brandywine Hospital, Coatesville, Pa. She was 41.

Dawn was born April 4, 1978 in Trenton, N.J. She attended Harry S. Truman High School, Levittown, Pa.

Dawn had a kind and caring personality. She cared for those she met along her journey through life. She had an affinity for all things that were related to the beach, specifically, dolphins.

She is survived by her parents, Alexander "Butch" and Sandra Horvath of Levittown, Pa., her sisters and brothers-in-law, Tina and Bill Schellhorn of Furlong, Pa. and Kelly and Joe Mondello of Hamilton, N.J., and her nieces and nephews, Taylor, Joey, Nicolas, Bailey, Peyton and Lucas.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Myrtle Lind and Alexander and Mildred Horvath.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 20, 2019
