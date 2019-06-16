Home

Dawn Marie Dovidio

Dawn Marie Dovidio Obituary
Dawn Marie Dovidio of Croydon died suddenly on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Lower Bucks Hospital. She was 40.

Dawn was the beloved mother of Corbin and Brody, the loving daughter of Marie (French) Schwartz and Harold David Dovidio, and the devoted sister of Michelle and Natalie Dovidio. She also was the darling granddaughter of Gertrude "Lee" Dovidio and Doris French.

Her funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Joseph DiPinto Jr., F.D.

Philadelphia
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 16, 2019
