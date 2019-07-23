Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riverstone Church
725 Oxford Valley Road
Yardley, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverstone Church
725 Oxford Valley Road
Yardley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Petruccelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Petruccelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean Petruccelli Obituary
Dean Petruccelli of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was 54.

Born in Orange, N.J., a son of Eleanor Membiella Petruccelli and the late Dante Petruccelli, he resided in Lower Makefield for over 20 years.

Dean grew up in East Hanover, N.J., and attended the Northeastern Bible College in Essex Fells, N.J. He then pursued a career interest in healthcare in becoming a registered vascular technician. Dean worked for over 20 years at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. He was a cornerstone of his faith community at Riverstone Church in Yardley, Pa.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Finch Petruccelli; two daughters, Christine and Nicole Petruccelli; his mother, Eleanor Petruccelli; two sisters, Anita Johnson, and Lori Safer, and a brother, Dante Petruccelli.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Riverstone Church, 725 Oxford Valley Road, Yardley, Pa., followed by a Memorial Service at 11a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Riverstone Church in support of its Trenton ministry.

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now