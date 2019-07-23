|
Dean Petruccelli of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was 54.
Born in Orange, N.J., a son of Eleanor Membiella Petruccelli and the late Dante Petruccelli, he resided in Lower Makefield for over 20 years.
Dean grew up in East Hanover, N.J., and attended the Northeastern Bible College in Essex Fells, N.J. He then pursued a career interest in healthcare in becoming a registered vascular technician. Dean worked for over 20 years at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. He was a cornerstone of his faith community at Riverstone Church in Yardley, Pa.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Finch Petruccelli; two daughters, Christine and Nicole Petruccelli; his mother, Eleanor Petruccelli; two sisters, Anita Johnson, and Lori Safer, and a brother, Dante Petruccelli.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Riverstone Church, 725 Oxford Valley Road, Yardley, Pa., followed by a Memorial Service at 11a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Riverstone Church in support of its Trenton ministry.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 23, 2019