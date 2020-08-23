On Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, Deborah Ann Bogan slipped peacefully into her eternal rest.Daughter of the late Priscilla Rose Bogan (Wilson) and the late John Ell Bogan, she was born Dec. 7, 1957 in Fort Dix, N.J.Deborah graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1976 and graduated from the University of West Chester with a B.A. degree in Psychology. She worked for the Salvation Army as a Direct Support Professional from 1982 to 2018.Deborah will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and great friend who would do anything for anyone. She loved quiet times in the park, enjoyed going to the library and reading, looked forward to seeing the latest movie, traveling and shopping. She was a very religious woman and loved the Roman Catholic faith.She was preceded in death by her parents, Priscilla Rose and John Ell Bogan, and her sisters, Kay Francis Gardner Gadlin and Veronica Jean Gardner Smith.She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving brother, Donald Jeffery Bogan, four nieces, Veronica Denise Gardner-Joyner (Kevin), Priscilla Tomoney (Toney), Eugena Smith- Weaver (Shaun), and Valarie Smith, her nephew, Tommie Gadlin III (Antionette), eight great nieces and nephews, Shamika, Kevin, Jonathan, Charisse, Mercedes, Shakira, Josiah and Tiara, and a host of great great nieces, cousins and friends.Family and friends are invited to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Park.Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown