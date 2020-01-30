|
|
Deborah (Liberman) Frechie died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Allen, the devoted mother of Barbara Chiorazzi and Andrea Potye, the cherished grandmother of Michael, Steven (Stacy) and Nicole Chiorazzi, Alison and Taylor Potye, and the loving great grandmother of Rhys.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11:30 a.m. precisely on Sunday at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. Interment will be in Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Contributions in her name may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or to a .
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North,
Southampton
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 30, 2020