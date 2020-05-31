Deborah Lynn (Vandegrift) Rubincam
Deborah L. Vandegrift Rubincam passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Philadelphia. She was 52.

She was the daughter of William and Judith (Payne) Vandegrift.

Debbie grew up and lived in Levittown, Pa. She graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1985. After graduating, she attended the Bradford School of Business in Philadelphia.

She worked most of her years as a Medical Secretary. She eventually settled in Upper Darby with her late husband, Richard.

Debbie had a kind soul and a bright smile. She often spoke of the great memories she had growing up and going camping on family vacations. She loved to sing and was very good at it. She was a true animal lover and she especially loved her pet cats through the years, Muffin and Buddy Boy.

Debbie will be missed and was preceded in death by her baby brother, William Keith, and is survived by her two sons, Richard Rubincam of Levittown and Zachary Teeple of Philadelphia, her grandson, Adam Rubincam, sisters, Susan Vandegrift-Collins (Cliff), Cheryl Vandegrift-Spera (James), and Elizabeth Vandegrift-Crognale (John), her live in companion, Steve Surdo of Upper Darby, her best friend, Colleen Elliott, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.

Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home,

Lansdale

www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
