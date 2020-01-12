|
|
Deborah Small passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at home, with her family by her side. She was 61.
Born in Germany, daughter of the late George and Heidi Gallagher, she was raised in West Bristol, and had been a Levittown resident of past 30 years.
Debbie was employed for 20 years with First National Bank and Trust Company of Newtown at the Washington Crossing Branch, where she loved her customers. She loved to shop.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 31 years, Edward Small; and her son, Edward Small III (Allison). She also is survived by her brother, George Gallagher (Debbie), her sister, Heidi Jones; and her niece and nephews, Brittany, Brett, and Jackson.
The family would to extend a special thank you to Julie from Jefferson Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care given to Debbie.
Relative and friends are invited to celebrate Debbie's life from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough. Interment will be held privately.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020