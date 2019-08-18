Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Debra A. Crouch

Debra A. Crouch Obituary
Debra A. (Rich) Crouch of Levittown passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. She was 62.

Born in Philadelphia, Debra was a resident of Levittown for the last eight years and was formerly of Bensalem. Debra enjoyed watching wrestling, especially John Cena. She also enjoyed hand held games and reading.

She was a sales associate for Walmart for over 15 years.

Debra was preceded in death by her loving husband, George A. Crouch Sr., her grandson, Anthony Alexander McIntyre, and her mother, Theresa (Maga) Rich.

She will be sadly missed by her two children, George A. Crouch Jr. and Christina Cush. She is also survived by her siblings, Donna Colton, Donald "Cookie" Rich (Kathy) and Darlene Bierman; four grandchildren, Aaliyha and Derek Crouch, Damien Weney and Gabriella McIntyre; her great grandchild, Isabella Marie; and her niece, Tina Meo.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Hope for HIE in memory of her late grandson Anthony to P.O. Box 250472, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48325, www.hopeforhie.org.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019
