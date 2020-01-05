Home

Debra A. Kerr of Fairless Hills, Pa. lost her five and a half year battle against cancer on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with family by her side. She was 54.

She was born to the late Charles Kerr and Helen Caubre.

Debra was the beloved sister of Marybeth Anglesey and husband, Tom, of Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., Kathleen Devine and husband, Dan Titler, of Morrisville, Pa., and the late Charles Kerr. She was the devoted aunt of Heather Devine, Amanda Titler, and Sara Titler, and the great aunt of Ta'Kaylah, Tah'nia and Adri.

Debra graduated from Pennsbury High School and pursued her career as a Real Estate agent in her lifelong community of Bucks County, Pa.

A celebration of Debra's life is scheduled to be held in the spring of 2020. Please contact the funeral home if you would like more information regarding the spring plans.

In lieu of flowers, her family would prefer contributions to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, or to Chandler Hall Benevolent Care, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.

Donahue Funeral Home,

Flourtown, Pa.

donahuefuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020
