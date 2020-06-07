Deena Christine David passed away suddenly on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home after struggling with depression for many years. She was 33.Deena was a graduate of St. Charles Borromeo School and a 2004 graduate of Bensalem High School. She worked as a nursing assistant at Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in Bensalem.Deena was an avid runner, a member of the Bensalem track team, winning many medals at the Penn Relays. She loved taking care of animals.She is survived by her loving parents, Dorothy (Terry) David and Michael David Sr., and will be sadly missed by her siblings, Anthony David, Michelle David, Dr. Jennifer David, Michael David Jr. and Renee David, her nephews, Adam, Jabrill, Lyam, and her niece, Scarlet. She is also survived by her godmother, Gayle Noll, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday evening, June 8, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Mark Church, Bristol. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. All social distancing requirements will be followed at the funeral home and in the church, and masks will be required.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Penndel Mental Health Center, 1517 Durham Rd., Penndel, PA 19047, would be greatly appreciated.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough