Delores Tomlinson, of Yardley, Pa. died on August 2 at her home. She was 87.Born in Newportville, Pa. Delores was a former resident of the Neshaminy Farms (Tylor Estate) in Newtown.Delores grew up in Newportville and supplied many residents with eggs for many years. She owned and managed The 3 T's Laundry Mat in Newtown for over 30 years. Delores enjoy going to Atlantic City and spending time at the Middletown Grange Fair every summer.Delores is the daughter of the late Joe and Edna New Kelly, and the devoted wife of 69 years to John L. Tomlinson. She is the proud mother of John L. Tomlinson, Jr and his wife Jane, Brian and his wife Robin Tomlinson and Jammie and his wife Danielle Tomlinson and the grandmother of seven, Jason, Kevin, the late Adam, Shannon, Heather, Samantha and James. She is the great grandmother of ten.Delores is also survived by her sister, Thelma Geiser and brother Ellwood Kelly and many nieces and nephews.Private services and interment in Newtown Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Delores's name may be made to the Middletown Grange, P.O. Box 47, Penns Park, PA 18943.Swartz Givnish Funeral Home