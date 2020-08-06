1/1
Delores Tomlinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Tomlinson, of Yardley, Pa. died on August 2 at her home. She was 87.

Born in Newportville, Pa. Delores was a former resident of the Neshaminy Farms (Tylor Estate) in Newtown.

Delores grew up in Newportville and supplied many residents with eggs for many years. She owned and managed The 3 T's Laundry Mat in Newtown for over 30 years. Delores enjoy going to Atlantic City and spending time at the Middletown Grange Fair every summer.

Delores is the daughter of the late Joe and Edna New Kelly, and the devoted wife of 69 years to John L. Tomlinson. She is the proud mother of John L. Tomlinson, Jr and his wife Jane, Brian and his wife Robin Tomlinson and Jammie and his wife Danielle Tomlinson and the grandmother of seven, Jason, Kevin, the late Adam, Shannon, Heather, Samantha and James. She is the great grandmother of ten.

Delores is also survived by her sister, Thelma Geiser and brother Ellwood Kelly and many nieces and nephews.

Private services and interment in Newtown Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Delores's name may be made to the Middletown Grange, P.O. Box 47, Penns Park, PA 18943.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home

swartzgivnish.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved