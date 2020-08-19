1/1
Delphia Virginia Hummel
Delphia Virginia Hummel, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday August 16, 2020 following a brave battle at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He was 71.

Born in Savannah, GA, on May 25, 1949 to the late Thomas and Lillian Althea Buchan, Delphia was raised in Bensalem, Pa. and was a 1967 graduate of Bensalem High School. She enjoyed her previous work as a school crossing guard and later assisting others as a sales associate at AC Moore. She was a longtime member of the Newportville Community Church, where she served for many years as a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible school coordinator; more recently she could be found volunteering in the food pantry.

Delphia loved her church, Bible study, crafting, and challenging others to games of all types. She was especially skilled in Scrabble. Delphia was kind, caring, and enjoyed being around people. Incredibly social, she had the ability to make friends where ever she went. She especially cherished those times that were spent with her family and friends.

Delphia is survived by her husband Harvey E. Hummel, Sr., her three loving children: Harvey E. Hummel, Jr. (Jill), Thomas R. Hummel (Amy) and Jennifer D. Petroski (Mark); Her sisters: Patricia A. Zajac (Ted), Linda D. Buchan and Nancy E. Reichelt (The late Bryan) and 6 grandchildren(Lauren, Dalton, Sophie, Kate, Devon, and Cody).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing, Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment Rosedale Memorial Park. www.tomlinsonfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations in Delphia's honor be sent to: Newportville Community Church 4001 Newportville Rd, Levittown, PA 19056.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
