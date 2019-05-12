|
Denise (Christie) Anhalt lost her courageous battle with breast cancer Thursday, May 9, 2019, with family by her side. She had just celebrated her 54th birthday two days prior to her death.
Denise was born in Philadelphia, and grew up in Langhorne, graduating from Bishop Conwell High School in 1983. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Scranton in 1987. She had a long career as a registered nurse at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Delaware Valley Medical Center.
For the past 21 years, Denise worked at Bristol Myers Squibb as the Head of Clinical Operations in Innovative Medicines. Besides work, Denise enjoyed spending time with family and friends, like watching her children compete in sports, and relaxing at the Jersey shore, especially Cape May, N.J. She also loved listening to country music, and attending concerts.
Denise is survived by her husband, Joseph Anhalt; and her three children, Christopher, Jamie, and Shane. She also is survived by her parents, Thomas and Theresa Christie of Newtown; her twin sister, Jacqueline O'Gorman (Michael) of Lambertville, N.J., and her brother, Thomas Christie (Lisa Kruse) of Langhorne. In addition, she is survived by her mother-in-law, Janet Anhalt of Bristol. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Joseph Anhalt. Denise also was the loving sister-in-law of Debbie Beck, Carol Wright (Jeff), Diana Anhalt, and Stephen Anhalt (Angela). Denise was the devoted aunt of Shannon Grueter (Jonathan) and Ryan O'Gorman, Evan, Jake, and Tommy Christie, Timmy and Brian Beck, AJ and Joey Wright, Charlie and Jack Erdos, Gianna Anhalt, and the late Austin Christie, Denise's godson.
Relatives, friends, and colleagues are invited to attend a celebration of Denise's life at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 13, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Her interment will be held following the Mass in All Saints Cemetery, Newtown.
Donations may be made in Denise's name to The : (team name: Daughters' Defense). By mail at , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=94420&pg=team&team_id=2442766
