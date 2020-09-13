Denise J. (Schilling) Offermann passed away in the early moments of Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. She put up a willful fight for weeks on end to eventually succumb to her illnesses.Born Dec. 28, 1961 in Ashland, Pa. to Margaret "Peggy" Sarver and Leo Schilling, the family moved to the Levittown area when Denise was 4. She went on to graduate from Pennsbury High School in 1979.Denise was the loving wife of 24 years to Michael Offermann, and the beloved mother of Anthony Salvatico (Rachel Mumie), Sarah Offermann (Ryan Smith), and Emily Offermann. She was dedicated to her granddaughter, Adele, who was the light of her life.Denise was a force to be reckoned with. She was always ready to bust a move to any rock 'n' roll song. Her love of black labradors and pink flamingoes were always on full display.She is survived by her dedicated husband, children, and granddaughter. She is also survived by her mother, Margaret "Peggy" Sarver and stepfather, Jim Sarver, as well as her brother, Dave Schilling (Ann and nephew, Christopher), her three step-siblings, Jane, Nancy and Jimmy, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Family and friends are invited to gather from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Keeping with CDC guidelines, indoor gatherings at funeral homes are limited to 25 people, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown