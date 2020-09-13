1/1
Denise Joann Offermann
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise J. (Schilling) Offermann passed away in the early moments of Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. She put up a willful fight for weeks on end to eventually succumb to her illnesses. 

Born Dec. 28, 1961 in Ashland, Pa. to Margaret "Peggy" Sarver and Leo Schilling, the family moved to the Levittown area when Denise was 4. She went on to graduate from Pennsbury High School in 1979. 

Denise was the loving wife of 24 years to Michael Offermann, and the beloved mother of Anthony Salvatico (Rachel Mumie), Sarah Offermann (Ryan Smith), and Emily Offermann. She was dedicated to her granddaughter, Adele, who was the light of her life. 

Denise was a force to be reckoned with. She was always ready to bust a move to any rock 'n' roll song. Her love of black labradors and pink flamingoes were always on full display.

She is survived by her dedicated husband, children, and granddaughter. She is also survived by her mother, Margaret "Peggy" Sarver and stepfather, Jim Sarver, as well as her brother, Dave Schilling (Ann and nephew, Christopher), her three step-siblings, Jane, Nancy and Jimmy, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. 

Family and friends are invited to gather from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Keeping with CDC guidelines, indoor gatherings at funeral homes are limited to 25 people, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved