Dennis A. Boell
Dennis A. Boell passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home in Yardley, Pa. He was 69.

A longtime resident of Trevose, Dennis A. Boell was born Jan. 13, 1951 in Philadelphia to parents, Norman Boell and Dorthea (Murphy) Boell. He was an alumni of Bensalem High School, Class of 1969.

Dennis went on to a 30-year career for General Motors. After his retirement from General Motors, he was a driver for the Bucks County Intermediate Unit 22.

He was a supporter of the Penndel Wildcats and coached both football and wrestling. In his spare time, he was a Bucks County Bears Football Coach.

Dennis A. Boell is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dolores M. (Bardsley) Boell, his daughter, Elizabeth Lineman (James), son, James I. Boell (Leslie), and grandchildren, Zachery Bardsley, Grace Lineman, James Boell, and Leda Boell.

"BITE ME"

A graveside memorial service is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.

You are welcome to leave a memory or condolence at the funeral home's web site below.

Lamb Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley

www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
2153571260
