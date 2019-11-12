Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Dennis C. Morasch

Dennis C. Morasch Obituary
Dennis C. Morasch of Croydon passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.

He was born in Philadelphia and was a resident of Croydon for the past 43 years. Dennis was a Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and retired after 32 years of service.

He was a member of the Bensalem Senior Center, enjoyed playing pinochle and golf. He also was a Philly sports fan and Penn State fan.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Alberta (Macklin) Morasch, and two children, Den and Brenda Morasch. He is also survived by two sisters, Carol Zimmerman and Ann Eisley (John), two brothers, Willie and Jerry Morasch, and his sister- in-law, Helen "Sissy" Keenan.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Myrtle (Cullen) Morasch; his siblings, Russell, Freddie, John, Jimmy, and Tommy; his brother-in-law, Jerry Zimmerman; and sister- in-law, Dorothy Morasch.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, where friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 12, 2019
