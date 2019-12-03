Home

Dennis G. Moessner

Dennis G. Moessner Obituary
Dennis G. Moessner, of Churchville, Pa. passed away Nov. 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 66.

Born in Phila., Dennis was a resident of Churchville for the past 35 years and formerly of the Nottingham section of Bensalem.

Dennis was a Bensalem High School graduate, Class of 1971.

He was employed as the service manager with Dredge Harbor, retiring in 2008 after 18 years of service. A member of the Southampton Fire Company, a member of the Langhorne Rod and Gun Club and a member of the North Southampton Reformed Church.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Mary Jane (Patterson), and devoted father of Dorothy Jean "DJ" Moessner. Brother of Richard Moessner (Nancy). Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the North Southampton Reformed Church 1380 Bristol Road, Southampton, PA 18966 where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southampton Fire Company, 925 East Street Rd. Southampton, PA 18966 or to Asplundh Cancer Pavilion, 3941 Commerce Ave., Willow Grove, PA 19090.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 3, 2019
