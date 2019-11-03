|
|
Dennis J. DiSantis passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 66.
Dennis was the son of the late Theresa and James Vincent DiSantis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Felisa; his children, Anthony (Cheryl), Matthew (Kristen), and D.J.; his grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Blake, Sophia, and Anthony; and siblings, Linda Delp (Jeff), Terry DiSantis-Warriner (Bob). He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.
Larger than life, Dennis loved his wife, family and was incredibly proud of his three sons. He never sat idle, seeking the outdoors to enjoy hunting, fishing and boating. As time went by, Dennis enjoyed hanging by the fire with his pops telling his stories; living every day to the fullest. Gifted with a wicked sense of humor, he loved to have a few beers with whatever friend happened to stop by.
Den was a proud union carpenter who worked on many projects, the Bass River bridge in New Jersey, the Liberty Bell house and Parx Casino. He was a loyal friend and was loved by all. We miss you already, Den.
Dennis' family will receive relatives and friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, where his funeral service will begin at 8:45 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the request of Dennis' family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Dennis J. DiSantis may be sent to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Condolences may be sent to Dennis' family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019