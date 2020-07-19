Denny Poland of Lake Worth, Fla. and Yardley, Pa., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Florida. He was 77.



Born and raised in Morrisville, Pa., he was the son of the late Donald and Ethel Poland.



Denny was the beloved husband of 54 years to Janet (Bunda) Poland, father of the late Dennis Jr., Scott and wife, Carla, of Fairless Hills and John and wife, Rose, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the loving grandfather "Pop" to Courtney and husband, Bill Nash, Zachary, Melanie, Lily, Sophia Denny, Mackenzie, Haley, and Alyssa Poland, and the loving brother of George "Pinky" Poland and wife, Marlene. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends, whom he considered family.



He was the loving brother of the late Richard and Bonnie Poland, and loving father-in-law of the late Aimee Poland.



Denny was one of the all-time great athletes to call Morrisville home. He started by leading the Morrisville Little League team to victory in the 1955 World Series Championship, earning five wins from the pitching mound. Afterward the whole team were guests on the Ed Sullivan Show, today's version of The Tonight Show!



While attending Morrisville High School, Denny was a three sport star, lettering in basketball, baseball, and football. He was awarded all county honors in basketball and baseball. Denny loved all sports, but it was baseball that he really excelled as a right handed pitcher. He played for the Morrisville High School team, striking out 60 batters in his senior season. He also played Babe Ruth and Legion, where in two seasons he was 28-4 from the mound!



Immediately after graduating from high school, Denny became a professional baseball player, signing a contract to join the Milwaukee Braves.



Denny's love of sports followed him throughout his life. After his playing career he spent a lot of his time coaching. He coached Holy Trinity CYO basketball starting in 1968 and continued for several seasons. His teams won two CYO championships. Denny coached many seasons for the Pennsbury Athletic Association. He coached Little League, taking a team to a state final game. Later, he coached Babe Ruth baseball for several seasons and in 1979 he coached the 13 year old Babe Ruth team and won the Pennsylvania state title. Two years later, his 15 year old Babe Ruth team went to the State Finals and were runners up.



He also was a passionate sports fan, supporting all of the Philly sports teams. However, his strongest loyalties were to the University of Notre Dame Football team. To say he was an enthusiastic supporter of the Irish would be an understatement. He went to South Bend each football season and became well known with some of the locals, becoming lifelong friends.



Denny was a 20 year employee of United States Steel Corporation and 25 year employee at International Products, Inc., where he retired. For all of those years Denny also was a member of the YMCA of Trenton and Fairless Hills, going there nearly every day after work. He enjoyed staying active and exercising and made many friends at the YMCA over the years.



He loved being at the beach, cruise vacations, dining out (preferably a sausage pie from DeLorenzo's), and backyard cookouts, especially if quoits were being played. He played in a quoit league as well as being an avid swimmer. He loved to chit chat with anyone anywhere. Denny was known for his quick wit, terrific sense of humor, and for being a jokester.



While Denny had many accomplishments in his life, he felt none was greater than being a husband, father, grandfather, and best friend anyone could ask for. Denny will be forever loved and missed by his family.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067, with calling hour beginning at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass following at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Caroline's Hope, 1313 South Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store