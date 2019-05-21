|
Dennis J. Winfrey of Morrisville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. He was 72.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Mr. Winfrey lived in Morrisville for the past 48 years.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a Train Engineer with U.S.X. Corporation for 28 years. Following his retirement, he worked part time as a school bus driver for the Council Rock School District.
Dennis was a member of the Newtown Presbyterian Church. He attended St. Mark's Elementary School in Bristol as well as Bishop Egan High School and Trenton Jr. College. He graduated from Pennco Tech with an AA degree in Specialized Technology. A man who was very proud of his Irish heritage, he enjoyed horseracing, travel, watching old movies, dabbling in the stock market and playing pool. Dennis also was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova Basketball.
Son of the late Carey and Helen (McKnight) Winfrey, and father of the late Kevin and Ryan Winfrey, he is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marilyn K. (Graham) Winfrey; his brothers and sister-in-law, Richard and Betts Graham of Fairless Hills, Edward Kirkley of Marco Island, Fla., Shirley Handlos of Valrico, Fla., and Dennis and Betsy Graham of New Castle, Pa.; eight nieces and several great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor St., Newtown, PA 18940. The Rev. Sam Massengill, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the above named church.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2019