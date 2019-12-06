|
Dennis James Pittman died after fighting a long illness on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. He was 66.
He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Linda; his son, Dennis Jr.; his daughters, Heather Pittman and Patrice Pittman Kruk; and his three grandchildren, Jordan, Robert and Lindsey Kruk.
Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Dennis was the son of James and Phyllis Pittman, and brother to Steve. He spent 23 years in Bristol, Pa. before moving to Orange County, Calif. for the last 10 years of his life to be closer to his kids and grandkids.
He worked for 34 years as a service advisor in various Cadillac dealerships. He won master service advisor three times, being one of the top 150 across the country.
He was a devoted husband, a great father and grandfather, and a well liked individual.
A memorial service was held Nov. 3rd at Saddleback Chapel in Tustin, Calif. after cremation.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 6, 2019