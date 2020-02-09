|
|
Dennis R. Milne, formerly of Yardley, Pa., died peacefully in his Palm Beach Gardens home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was 77.
Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late Eleanor (Wicks) and George R. Milne.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Schlager Milne; his daughter, Tracy Milne Edgemon, wife of Acey Edgemon Jr.; granddaughters, Ava and Karina Edgemon; his sister, Nancy Haldeman; brother- in-law, Eric Schlager; his nephew, Todd Haldeman and family; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew G. Milne.
Dennis graduated from Pennsbury High School, where he played on the varsity soccer team as well as the varsity golf team. He then attended Wake Forest University on a full golf scholarship. Among many accomplishments at Wake Forest, Dennis won the ACC Individual Golf Championship as well as the Team Championship.
Upon graduation in 1965, Dennis became the Assistant Golf Professional at Trenton Country Club under his father George R. Milne, and was the Head Golf Professional from 1973 to 2006. For 65 years from 1941 to 2006, George and Dennis served the members of TCC tirelessly.
Dennis' career as a PGA Golf Professional was quite extensive and successful. He was a member of the PGA Philadelphia Section, where he won numerous individual and partner tournaments. As a teacher of the game, he started his juniors at the age of four so by the time they were 14, they were playing 18 holes and beating most of the adults. During Dennis' tenure, this junior program, which was started in 1941 by his father George, was awarded the National Award for the Best Junior Program at a Private Country Club. Dennis also won an award recognizing him as one of the top 100 Best Golf Instructors in the country.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dennis to be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Trenton Country Club, 201 Sullivan Way, Trenton, N.J. TCC Members, all friends and family are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Denny's name to: The Andrew G. Milne Scholarship Fund, c/o Paul Kennedy, 499 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020