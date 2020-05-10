|
|
Derek Adrian Kenneth Roberts of Newtown, Pa. died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020, with his loving wife and step daughter by his side. He was 89.
Derek was the beloved husband of Rosemarie V. (Kosik) Roberts for the past 34 years, and of the late Joan (Frazer) Roberts for 29 years.
Born in Bandarawela, Sri Lanka on a tea plantation, Derek was the son of the late George Roberts and Edith Bowie Roberts. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Peter, Dennis and Henry, and sisters, Margaret and Noeline Roberts.
Derek attended St. Anthony Boarding School in Kandy, Montfort School, operated by the Brothers of St. Gabriel near Madras in India for his secondary schooling, then traveled by ship to England, where he attended Kings College, Durham University at New Castle. In Summers he worked as a mail carrier and did surveying in Ireland.
Following college, he settled in New Castle, married Joan Frazer and began a family with the birth of his son, Duncan. His first job was in TV sales.
He was an active member of the South Northumberland Cricket Club during all of his years in England, with many of his college friends as team mates and captained them to several championships.
Through a friend and fellow cricket player, he landed a job with Delareaux Inc. Their director sent Derek to LA for several months to improve that plants manufacturing process for pressed fiberglass sheets. This was followed by a job change to Formica LTD in their R&D division, where he excelled. Formica sent him to India for a year to assist in establishing a new plant there. Soon after his return, Circuit Foil International hired him to oversee the building of a new copper foil plant in Sillouth, Cumbria in the Lake District of northwestern England, and to manage its operation once built. Upon completion, he drew the attention of Craig and Charles Yates who convinced him to come to the U.S. to manage their plant in Bordentown, N.J. Part of his role as managing director was to increase U.S. and South American sales and establish a liaison with Furacawa Foil in Japan.
While working for Yates, Derek planned to bring his wife to the U.S. and they purchased a townhouse in Princeton, N.J. However, due to her long term illness, she passed away before moving to the U.S.
It was while purchasing furniture and working on his townhouse that Derek met Rosemarie. His comptroller at Yates was working with her and introduced them. Derek hired her to complete his interior design work. They dated for a year and eventually married.
Derek took early retirement, partnered with an electrochemical engineer in the UK and formed Electrochemical Technologies LTD. as Joint Managing Director. Over the next 10 years he supplied technology and plans for several projects in the Orient, overseeing and commissioning each of them.
After retiring, he enjoyed yearly fall trips to Scotland to play golf with his old college friends as well as weekly games at Northampton Country Club, where his friends referred to him as the perfect gentleman.
Reading, listening to classical music, cooking, especially Indian food, tennis with Rosemarie, and playing with their Siamese cat were some of his favorite pastimes.
Deeply religious, he loved God and had enormous love for all of his family and extended family, ready to help whenever they needed him.
We'll always remember his soft British accent, great sense of humor and warm friendly smile.
In addition to his beloved wife, Rosemarie, Derek is survived by his son, Duncan Roberts and wife, Susan, of West Sussex, United Kingdom, and his step-daughter, Kimberly Curley and husband, Jason, of Richboro, Pa. He is also survived by his grandson, Jamie Roberts, two step-grandchildren, Kayla Mayer and Hunter Curley, as well as two nephews and a niece in Australia, a nephew in British Columbia and a niece in England.
Due to the national health crisis, a gathering and Memorial Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Newtown, Pa. will be announced for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to The , 625 W. Ridge Pike, Building A, Suite 100, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020