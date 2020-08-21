Dessie Lee Williams, of Bristol, Passed away on August 18, 2020 in Yardley, Pa. She was 85.Dessie was born on December 14, 1934 in Taft, FL to Oscar Odum and Mamie Grays. Dessie attended Princeton High School in Princeton, N.J. She was married to Edward B. Williams for over 40 years until his passing in 1991 and from their union came ten children. She was a longtime devout Christian who loved the Lord. She was the Mother of Emmanuel Pentecostal Church of Our Lord of the Apostolic Faith, Inc. Apart from being a dedicated mother and homemaker, she was a Nursing Assistant for Lower Bucks Hospital.Dessie is preceded in death by: her husband, Edward B. Williams, Sr.; her daughter, Sharon A. Benjamin; her parents, Oscar Odum and Mamie Grays; and her brothers, Washington R. Johnson and Alexander Johnson.Dessie leaves behind to cherish her memories: her children, Constance Smith, Esther L. Strongman (John), Cynthia V. Scudder (Arthur J.), Adrienne M. Williams-Harris (Kenneth E., Jr.), Mamie E. Williams, Edward B. Williams, Jr. (Catherine), Anthony Williams (Yulanda), Andrew S. Williams (Valerie) and Kevin Williams; eighteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and host of nieces and nephews.Family and friends are welcomed to the visitation on Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 935 Parkway Ave., Ewing, N.J. Interment will follow at Ewing Cemetery in Ewing, NJ 08618.During the current phase of reopening during the New Jersey State of Emergency the funeral home has a maximum capacity of 50 people at any time. Please be understanding of that restriction when coming to pay your respects to the Williams family. We respectfully ask that you limit the time spent in the funeral home to allow others to pay their respects.Molden Funeral Chapel