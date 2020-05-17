Home

DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Diane C. Piffat

Diane C. Piffat Obituary
Diane C. Piffat died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 77.

Born in Bristol Boro, Diane was a graduate of the former Delhaas High School and has resided in Middletown Township for the past 51 years.

For several years, she was employed with Macy's in the Oxford Valley Mall.

Diane will be remembered as an excellent cook and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

Beloved wife of 57 years to Andrew, Mrs. Piffat is the loving mother of Andrew J. Piffat Jr. (Renate), Michelle Muzyka (Joseph), and Renee P. Whalen (William J.).

She is the devoted grandmother of Zack, Annie, Luke, Joey and Zoey.

Diane will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020
