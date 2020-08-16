1/1
Diane C. Przybyszewski
Diane C. (Axenroth) Przybyszewski passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 74.

Born in Philadelphia, Diane was raised in Levittown, and was a 1964 graduate of Bishop Egan High School. She resided in Philadelphia for the past 48 years, and was a member of Saint Bartholomew Parish.

Beloved wife of Henry R. "Sonny", Diane was the loving mother of Daniel Przybyszewski (Theresa); and the devoted grandmother of Daniel; dear sweet sister of Paul Axenroth (Regina), Theresa Axenroth, Mary Ellen Heitmann (Richard), Deborah Weiser (Joseph), and Robert Axenroth; sister-in-law of Patty and Merri Axenroth; and aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Diane also will be sadly missed by her life long friends, Matt and Ginny Kuczynski.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude (Williams) and Elwood Axenroth; and siblings, Carol Ann Smith, Judith Binkowski, Thomas and John Axenroth; brothers-in-law, Clarence Smith, Ben Binkowski, and Gordon MacDonald; and great-niece, Taylor Waltman.

Diane retired in 2013 after a successful career in Accounting but continued to work and was employed with Image One Industries in Bensalem, for many years.

She was a member of the Bucks County Blues Society and was a proud volunteer with Wreaths Across America at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Diane loved to travel; her favorite destination was Las Vegas. She enjoyed a good book, told great stories, and enjoyed annual vacations to LBI with the Axenroth Family in summertime.

She was voted "Favorite Aunt" by her many nieces and nephews, and loved Philadelphia sports, especially the Phillies, as she was an avid fan always there on Opening Day. She enjoyed beer and crabs and shared them both with Sonny every Friday night for Date Night.

She adored her grandson, Daniel, and decorated her office with photos of him. She exemplified kindness and was the sweetest soul who was loved by all.

Diane will be remembered as a kind, selfless, loving, and caring person, and her family requests that to best honor her memory please perform an act of kindness.

Family and friends are invited to call from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her committal service will be held at precisely 2:30 p.m. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. Masks are required and please follow all social distancing guidelines as requested by staff.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
