Diane F. Buli passed away peacefully at Chandler Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was 75.
Diane was born at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia and was a longtime resident of Levittown, Pa. She worked at Jones New York for over 20 years, starting on the floor and working her way up to manager.
Diane is survived by her husband, George Buli; daughter, Diane Brodie (Buli); son, Robert Buli; sister, Denice Reauveau; granddaughter, Cheylene (Brodie) Gabriele (Joe); and her great grandson, Anthony.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor, her father, Robert, and her two sisters, Eleanor and Lorraine.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 22, 2019