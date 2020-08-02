Diane L. Gormley passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 65.Born in Bristol Township, daughter of the late James P. and Claire Reilly Dunn, she was raised in Levittown, and had been a Bristol Borough resident for the past 37 years.Diane was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1973, and worked as an office manager for Dr. Jeffrey Keating for 23 years. She enjoyed the beach, loved her dog, but mostly cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.Mother of the late Kelly Gormley, she is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, James Gormley; her children, Jamie Gormley and Shawn Gormley; and her grandchildren, Annalyce and Noah Serrano. She also is survived by her sisters, Catherine Patterson of Indiana, Pa., and Trish Tatrai and her husband, Steve, of Hamilton Square, N.J.; her lifelong best friend, Angela Nem; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions and guidance, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spina Bifida Association of Delaware Valley, 6935 Airport Highway Lane, Office 1, Pennsauken, NJ. 08109 or Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County and New Jersey, 181 Gilbert Drive, Morrisville, PA 19067.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough