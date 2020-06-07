Diane Lynn Remer was born March 26, 1973 in Bristol, Pa. to Mary Remer and Anthony Remer Sr. She was a cat lover her entire life. She graduated from Harry S. Truman in 1991. While attending Truman, Diane also was part of the work release program, where she was employed at Kids At Play Daycare Center. She continued to work there for 10 years. She touched so many lives while working there.She started her secondary education at Bucks County Community College and furthered her career path by finishing up at Bucks County Technical High School for Nursing. She worked as a nurse's assistant at Attleboro Nursing Home and Statesman Nursing Home. While she did finish all the schooling to become a Nurse, she never took the state boards. Diane was a soft spoken, caring woman.Diane was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Remer Sr., and her loving grandparents.She is survived by mother, Mary Remer, her siblings, Karen Remer, Lisa Remer (Jemare), and Anthony Remer Jr., and two sons and two daughters, whom she adored, William Tamanini Jr. (Mandi Waters), Deona Moore, Luther Moore and Peyton Moore. She also was blessed with three handsome grandsons, Lucas Waters, William Tamanini III and Wyatt Tamanini, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.She was a loving daughter, amazing sister, devoted mother and grandmom who will be remembered always.Diane's services will be held at a later date due to the current Pandemic and will be posted on families social media.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel