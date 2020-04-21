|
|
Diane Marie Fedor passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Abington Jefferson Hospice, Warminster. She was 50.
Diane was a lifelong resident of Levittown and a 1988 graduate of Harry S. Truman High School. After high school, Diane attended Allentown Business School to become a Medical Assistant.
She learned many aspects of a medical office by working for an endocrinologist, an ophthalmologist, and spending time in Texas doing volunteer work. However, the majority of her working career was spent as a medical assistant in the office of Dr. Aaron Hasiuk of Bucks County for 24 years up until her cancer diagnosis. She fought long and hard to beat ovarian cancer with an extremely positive attitude and never gave up that fight for one moment!
Diane enjoyed life to the fullest! She could often be found playing pool in the area, listening to country music, hanging out with friends and family, or using her beautiful voice to sing karaoke. Diane had many friends that also loved her favorite pastime of singing karaoke, and they often went to different locations to sing. Her karaoke family even came to her apartment in December when she was too sick to go out and they spent a night doing what she loved best, singing to their favorite music.
Diane is survived by her beloved parents, whom she cared for over many years, Joseph E. Jr. and Esther (Guthrie) Fedor, and her cherished sister, Carol Staley (Chris) of McDonald, Pa. Diane was always the fun loving Aunt "Tye-Di" of Matthew and Ellie Staley, and the longtime companion of Alex Kotz, whom she loved very much. She also leaves behind a large loving family and a host of dear friends who will miss her friendly smile and her love of having fun.
A memorial service will be held for Diane in the near future, please check the funeral home's web site below for updates.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2020