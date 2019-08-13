Home

J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
Diane T. Gnandt

Diane T. Gnandt Obituary
Diane T. Gnandt of Morrisville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at her home, with her loving husband by her side. She was 63.

Born in Ambler, Pa., Diane lived in Morrisville for the past 35 years. She graduated from Council Rock High School in 1974 and earned her B.A. degree from Lock Haven University. Prior to her retirement in 2018, she had been employed as a senior underwriter with New Jersey Manufacturer's Insurance Co. in Ewing Township, N.J. for over 30 years.

Diane loved animals, adopting fish, turtles, birds, dogs, and a horse. She also enjoyed landscaping and working in the yard, as well as going to the beach, especially in South Jersey and Florida.

Daughter of the late Robert D. and Elinor (Smethurst) Crompton, she is survived by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Gnandt; her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Jessica Gnandt of Boynton Beach, Fla.; and two brothers and sisters- in-law, Jeffrey and Faith Crompton and Douglas and Lynn Crompton, all of Richboro, Pa.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pa., where friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diane's name may be made to the Community Cancer Center online at cancercenter.org.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 13, 2019
