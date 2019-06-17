Home

Dianne Nixon
Dianne Nixon Obituary
Dianne Margaret Nixon of Bensalem passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. She was 75.

Born in Philadelphia, Dianne worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Bristol and Fairless Hills, for 20 years before retiring in 2008.

Daughter of the late Glenn and Anna Nixon, she is survived by her daughter, TamaraAnn and her wife, Catherine; her grandchildren, Dimitri, Alexis, and Jaxson; her sister, Bonnie Lewandowski; her longtime friend, Carole Keenan; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at 136 North Park Drive, Levittown, PA 19054.

Fluehr Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 17, 2019
