Dolores A. Carroll went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, where she joins her beloved husband, Bill.
Dolores was born Sept. 7, 1930 in Cumberland County, N.J., and married Bill on Sept. 30, 1950. Mrs. Carroll had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County and was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.
She loved spending time with her family at Presidential Lakes and the Pocono Mountains. She also loved gardening, flea marketing, antiques and Country Western music. She could always find a good bargain and enjoyed haggling over prices.
Mrs. Carroll was always up for and adventure with her family or just her husband.
Dolores worked in retail for years and retired from Educational Testing Services in Princeton, N.J. after 25 years as a Finance Specialist.
She was the loving mother of William E. (Brenda), Peggy, Daniel (Kathleen), Therese Cavanagh (Michael), Martin (Anita), Mary Simpson (Mark) and Lorraine Carroll. She will also be sadly missed by 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, her sister, Betty, and brother, Joe (Patricia).
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her parents, Emily (DeSandro) and Edward Wall.
Mrs. Carroll will be dearly missed by her family.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 24, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2019