James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Dolores Fisher
Dolores A. Fisher Obituary
Dolores A. Fisher of Fairless Hills died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital of Neuroscience in Philadelphia. She was 89.

Born and raised in Donora, Pa., Mrs. Fisher had been a resident of Fairless Hills for 54 years and was a member of St. Frances Cabrini parish.

She enjoyed cooking and shopping at the Oxford Valley Mall.

The beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Fisher Jr., Dolores is survived by her beloved son, Terry; brother, Joseph Hahn Jr.; her nephew, Greg Hahn; and nieces, Amy Buccarelli and Beth Ann Hahn.

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place on Thursday at Mon Valley Memorial Park in Carroll Township, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Frances Cabrini Church.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019
